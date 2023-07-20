Home BancShares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. — CONWAY, Ark. — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $105.3 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $339.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $257.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.1 million.
