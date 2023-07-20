The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Investar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
July 20, 2023 at 5:44 p.m. EDT

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ISTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ISTR

Loading...