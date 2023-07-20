Investar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million.
The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ISTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ISTR