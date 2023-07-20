Knight-Swift: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $63.3 million.
The trucking company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.
Knight-Swift expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share.
