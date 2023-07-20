Piedmont Office: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $2 million, or 2 cents per share.
The commercial real estate investment trust, based in Atlanta, posted revenue of $143.1 million in the period.
Piedmont Office expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.74 to $1.80 per share.
