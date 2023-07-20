Pool Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.01 per share.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $5.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $5.89 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.