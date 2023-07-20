The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pool Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 20, 2023 at 7:07 a.m. EDT

COVINGTON, La. — COVINGTON, La. — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $232.3 million.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $5.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $5.89 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.01 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $13.14 to $14.14 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POOL

