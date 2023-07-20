Pool Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. — COVINGTON, La. — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $232.3 million.
The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.
Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $13.14 to $14.14 per share.
