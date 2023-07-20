Texas Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.33 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $447.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $278 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.6 million.