Texas Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $68.7 million.
The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $447.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $278 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.6 million.
