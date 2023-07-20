Webster Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $235 million.
The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $673.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.9 million.
