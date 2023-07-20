Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Artificial intelligence may be able to write university essays and drive cars across the country, but the world’s biggest chipmaker is learning that bots are no match for the global economic challenges which are crimping growth. Now all Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. can do is buckle up and hope the dark skies will clear.

There’s no reason to believe the weather will improve anytime soon, though. In a bombshell announcement Thursday, the contract maker of chips for Nvidia Corp., Apple Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slashed its full-year revenue guidance to a drop of 10%, from an earlier prediction of a low- to mid-single-digit decline.

Weakness was written across its earnings report. Shipments tumbled 23% from a year earlier to levels not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic. Sales for its most advanced manufacturing technology, used in AI chips and high-end smartphones, fell. The high-performance computing category, which incorporates the powerful processors found in data centers, fell 9% from the prior quarter. Most worrying is that stockpiles continued to climb, with the Taiwanese company now sitting on a record $7.5 billion of inventory.

This bad news stands in stark contrast to the rosy picture painted by leading equipment supplier ASML Holding NV just a day earlier. Bookings for the Dutch company came in at €4.5 billion ($5 billion), well above analyst predictions. A rush of orders from China spurred ASML to raise its full-year guidance, and the juxtaposition to TSMC’s gloomy situation shows the disconnect between expectations and reality.

And while AI may replace software engineers and customer service staff, TSMC can’t deploy the very technology it builds to solve the real-world problem of a skilled labor shortage. Because the US lacks enough of the talent needed to handle and install sensitive chipmaking equipment, the company is shipping staff to Arizona from Taiwan to do the job. That spurred TSMC Chairman Mark Liu on Thursday to announce that the $12 billion factory it is building outside Phoenix won’t start shipments until 2025, compared to an original 2024 schedule.

Sure, AI is a big driver of demand. Companies such as ChatGPT developer OpenAI, Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are in an arms race, hoping to build bigger and more powerful artificial intelligence systems in the belief that consumer and commercial clients will embrace a new wave of generative AI tools. That’s certainly happening, but with clear business models yet to be established the current boom also looks a lot like a bubble.

“The short-term frenzy for AI demand cannot be extrapolated for the long term,” Liu told investors Thursday. Still, the company has no choice but to build capacity to churn out these chips because it can ill afford to be left shorthanded should VIP clients like Nvidia keep ordering more.

That’s a $32 billion conundrum for TSMC, which said its full-year capital expenditure will be at the lower end of the $32 billion to $36 billion range it provided earlier in the year. The company is also getting squeezed by the introduction this quarter of the 3-nanometer node, its latest technology, which will initially bring high ramp-up costs and low yields even as that glut of older inventory remains to be digested.

TSMC stands as the most advanced technology company on the planet. But even this mighty giant can’t avoid the fact that the world economy remains in the doldrums.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

