The Federal Reserve on Thursday launched FedNow, its attempt to make instant money transfers the standard for all Americans. The Fed hopes the program eventually will allow Americans to send and receive money in real-time and around-the-clock, cutting back on fees and costs that lower-income people disproportionately face as a result of lags in the current system.
The Fed has a new instant payment system. Here’s what it means for you.
Officials hope FedNow eventually will allow Americans to send and receive money in real-time and around the clock
Here’s what know about FedNow’s rollout and how consumers stand to benefit.