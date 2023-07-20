The public has been sour on Biden’s economy. Is that about to change?

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Voters have expressed widespread disapproval of President Biden’s handling of the economy for most of the past two years. But the president’s advisers are cautiously optimistic that may be about to change. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One key reason: With inflation finally cooling, workers’ wages are now rising faster than prices. For most of Biden’s administration, inflation rose faster than earnings, meaning most Americans were getting poorer even as the economy grew and unemployment fell.

But that has now flipped, with last week’s report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that earnings this June, adjusted for inflation, were higher than they were at the same point last year. That has now happened for two consecutive months, after two years in which inflation was higher than wage growth. The reversal comes as fears of a recession have also eased for now, with banks such as Goldman Sachs ratcheting down their predictions of a downturn.

Economists caution the trend is relatively new and may not persist. And experts debate what, exactly, is driving voter sentiments about the economy. But the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment surveys, after months of strikingly negative findings, finally ticked up in July, soon after inflation-adjusted wages began to rise.

“The last few months we’ve seen wages start to beat inflation. And as that’s occurred, we’ve started to see some improvements” in consumer sentiment, said Jared Bernstein, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, on Post Live on Tuesday, adding he had been focused on tracking the inflation-adjusted wages. “But it’s a relatively new trend.”

The positive development comes amid a bout of economic optimism for the White House, which the president has tried to seize on by embarking on a tour touting “Bidenomics.” The administration’s public relations blitz focuses on numerous measures of economic health: record-low unemployment; robust economic growth; a rising stock market; a burst in new small-business creation.

These trends, however, have been in place for much of the president’s tenure. None has been sufficient to overcome the head winds created by the highest inflation in four decades. Polling this month from Fox News, the Economist and YouGov, and Reuters/Ipsos found majorities of voters disapproving of Biden’s handling of the economy. In one recent survey, more than 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, although he gets better marks for jobs and unemployment, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday. Only three in 10 believe the U.S. economy is doing a better job recovering from the pandemic than other countries, the poll found.

Low unemployment — which is primarily helpful for poorer workers struggling to find jobs — may not translate into a polling bump for Biden, as the value of wages affects a far broader swath of the public. Darren P. Grant, an economist at Sam Houston State University, published an analysis this June analyzing 46 years of U.S. surveys about the economy and comparing them to macroeconomic data, which concluded that the decline in inflation-adjusted wages “explains most of the drop in sentiment” in the public about the economy.

“The beneficiaries of the tight labor market are a relatively small share of the population,” said Michael Strain, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning think thank. “Inflation affects everybody, and reduces the purchasing power of everybody’s wages and income.”

Still, there is some hope for the administration on the horizon as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to cool the economy and price hikes fall. Inflation rose just 3 percent in June compared with the year before, or by the smallest amount since March 2021. Wage hikes have cooled, too — albeit not by as much as prices. The result is that inflation-adjusted wages rose by 1.2 percent annually in June, representing the second consecutive month of gains. For private sector workers, wages adjusted for inflation are now at last above where they were before the pandemic, according to a July blog post by the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa said in a statement that “polls don’t tell the full story,” citing Democrats’ surprisingly strong showing in the 2022 midterm elections.

“Our Administration is working to ensure the American people know how the President’s agenda is delivering for them,” Kikukawa said. “Americans are choosing economic policies that grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up over congressional Republicans’ trickle-down economics.”

Despite that development, workers still have significant ground to make up. Jason Furman, who served as a top economic aide to President Barack Obama, found that wages adjusted for inflation are still now between three to five percentage points lower than they would have been under their pre-pandemic trajectory.

Workers are only now beginning to make progress on closing that gap. It may take time for this trend to filter its way through to opinion polling, Furman said, as Americans tend to judge their economic situation relative to their position last year.

“Wages have been outpacing inflation for a year now. As they start to make up for the huge amount of ground that was lost, I would expect people to be more optimistic about the economy,” Furman said. “If this holds up, it would be helpful to the president politically.”

