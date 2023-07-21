1892 townhouse in Georgetown on the market for $3.1 million

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lynnette Kelly was renovating her basement when she came across two handwritten notes from previous residents of the townhouse at 2821 Q St. NW in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood. The writers said they hoped the current owner would enjoy living there as much as they did. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It’s a house that people loved,” Kelly said.

It was Kelly’s turn to “fall in love” with the house in 2011. Four years earlier, she moved from New York City, and she rented in Georgetown before deciding to stay in the District. Kelly looked at about eight houses before touring this 1892 townhouse, now on the market for $3.1 million.

“My really good friend was my wingman on my house tour, and the minute we walked in, she turned around and whispered to me, ‘You must buy this house,’” Kelly said. “She was a longtime Georgetown resident and really knew a good thing when she saw it.”

The house, however beloved, was still nearly 120 years old and in need of renovation. Kelly replaced the moldings and millwork but kept the original designs. Ceiling medallions were chosen to match the era of the house. Light fixtures, Kelly said, were “changed to refresh the house” but in a way that “honored its history.” The original hardwood floors underwent significant repairs.

“It was a combination of enhancing the historic nature of the house but changing it in ways that made it more open, more modern, more livable,” Kelly said.

Some renovated Georgetown houses have modern open-concept floor plans, but the layout of this house remains largely unchanged.

“If I were interested in an open floor plan, I would live in a more modern house, not one that’s 130 years old,” Kelly said. “The idea of knocking down the walls was just really anathema to me.”

The townhouse has three floors above a finished lower level. A flight of stairs leads to a front door that opens to a foyer with a black-and-white tile floor. Beyond the foyer, the first floor has a living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room with hand-painted silk wallpaper, a powder room and a kitchen that has a breakfast nook with bench seating. French doors in the kitchen open to a backyard patio.

On the second floor, the primary bedroom suite has a balcony and en suite bathroom. This floor also has another bedroom, a hall bathroom and an office with a pocket door and built-in shelving. On the third floor, two bedrooms share a bathroom.

The lower level has an in-law suite with a kitchenette, a breakfast nook, a bedroom, a full bathroom and two private exits — one to the rear garden and one to Q Street.

The roof has solar panels, and the kitchen appliances were updated during Kelly’s renovations. It was during those updates that she found another memento of past ownership: the name Jasper scrawled in crayon on the back wall of a kitchen cabinet.

“I didn’t have the heart to get rid of it,” she said. “Whoever buys this house will see the name.”

$3,100,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms : 5/5

Approximate square-footage : 3,600

Lot size : 2,125 square-feet

Features: The 1892 townhouse in Georgetown is for the most part historically accurate after a recent restoration added features characteristic of the original era. The townhouse has a gas fireplace, a primary suite balcony and custom wallpaper.

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary , and Micah Smith , HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

