Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Wanted: A chief economist for the European Union’s top competition regulator. Must be good at their job, but more importantly get along with the likes of Emmanuel Macron at a time when Paris and Berlin want to see bigger EU corporate champions. Oh, and please ... No Americans.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That may not be exactly how the European Commission’s next trust-busting job ad will read. But after this week’s fiasco surrounding the failed appointment of a US economist, which drew rebukes all the way up to the French head of state, that’s the subtext that will be lost on nobody. Least of all Fiona Scott Morton, the Yale economics professor who turned down the role a few days ago, saying the backlash made it impossible. “It became clear that my work at the Commission would be compromised over this political fight over nationality,” she told me. “I have no desire to be mixed up in European politics.”

Why was Scott Morton’s appointment so politically toxic, generating some very extreme accusations of European “vassalization” and of being akin to hiring a Russian expert for an energy job?

Advertisement

It’s partly optics: The EU, embarrassed by its dependence on US tech like Alphabet Inc., doesn’t want to look dependent on its economists either, especially if one day blocking artificial intelligence tie-ups or approving electric-car subsidies mean angering Washington DC. It’s also partly conflicts of interest: Scott Morton had done past consulting work with the likes of Microsoft Corp., which is now getting antitrust attention as it tries to swallow Activision Blizzard Inc.

These concerns might be legitimate, but they’re not automatic deal-breakers. Conflicts can be managed, as can passports, if the candidate merits it. Paris was once happy to hand a passport to American billionaire Evan Spiegel, co-founder of Snap Inc., despite his lack of French residence or relatives.

No, the real issue is the fierce, long-running European battle over the direction of antitrust itself, always one of Berlaymont’s most powerful and politicized jobs and now even more so. Paris and Berlin are preparing for the imminent departure of top trust-buster Margrethe Vestager — who drew their ire when she blocked Alstom SA and Siemens AG from merging — as a chance to grow their influence and tip the scales in favor of their own domestic champions. Nixing Scott Morton, who might have found herself more in disagreement with Macron on state aid than on Big Tech, is an implicit boost to Thierry Breton, Vestager’s more dirigiste colleague, who’s embraced industrial policy as a tool to fix Europe’s lag with the US and China.

Advertisement

Taking pot shots at the Commission is also political catnip ahead of next year’s European Parliament elections in a context where the far right is more popular; it’s allowed Macron to score easy domestic brownie points with a De Gaulle-style flourish against a department the French government once likened to a “regulatory Taliban.” But it’s shocked scholars and economists, who seem to have naively hoped that the more technical work on antitrust topics might remain neutral territory — after all, this is not a job whose occupier is a household name (no offense to Pierre Regibeau).

“Professor Scott Morton’s views might well pose an issue for those member state politicians and EU commissioners who think that successful industrial policy requires some relaxation of competition enforcement,” wrote Christophe Carugati, of think tank Bruegel. “But that has nothing to do with her nationality.” Meanwhile, French economist Olivier Blanchard tweeted: “I am not proud of my country.”

Even if Vestager and Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen deserve blame for spectacularly misjudging the political mood — or perhaps for intentionally engineering a provocation — the economists have a point. The actual job of regulating competition is going to be hard and politicized, and perhaps attract fewer valuable candidates. There were apparently only 11 applicants for the job given to Scott Morton, according to the Commission, pointing to a small talent pool with plenty of career options outside the EU (and in the higher-paying US). Europe should be debating how to compete with the US for talent, especially when it comes to its nationals who have moved there; that’s less likely to happen now.

Advertisement

The bad blood left by this saga is obvious; the benefits to Europe’s wider goals of strategic autonomy are not. The EU still has no Google of its own, and now has one less expert willing to tackle it. My aspirations lie with the EU’s hopes to become a stronger, more independent geopolitical actor. But after this week’s pile-on, my sympathies lie with whoever follows Scott Morton.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Number of the Beast Won’t Savage UK Homeowners: Marcus Ashworth

• Popping Real Estate Bubbles Will Prove Painful: Lionel Laurent

• What I Learned From Buying a House in London: Matthew Brooker

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Lionel Laurent is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering digital currencies, the European Union and France. Previously, he was a reporter for Reuters and Forbes.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article