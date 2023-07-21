American Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.
The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $15.05 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.42 billion.
American Express expects full-year earnings to be $11 to $11.40 per share.
American Express shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.
