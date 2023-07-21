AutoNation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $272.5 million.
The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.89 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.64 billion.
AutoNation shares have climbed 65% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.
