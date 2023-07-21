AutoNation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $272.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $6.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.29 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.83 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.89 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.64 billion.

AutoNation shares have climbed 65% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

