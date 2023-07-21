Huntington Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $559 million.
The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.85 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.
_____
