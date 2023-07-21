The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Huntington Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 21, 2023 at 7:14 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $559 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.85 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

