Interpublic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $265.5 million.
The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.33 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.
