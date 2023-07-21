Regions Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $581 million.
The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.96 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.
