Roper Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. — SARASOTA, Fla. — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $364.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.12 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.16 to $4.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.44.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.36 to $16.50 per share.

