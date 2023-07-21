Schlumberger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.03 billion.
The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.1 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.23 billion.
