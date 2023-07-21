The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Schlumberger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 21, 2023 at 6:56 a.m. EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 72 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $8.1 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.23 billion.

