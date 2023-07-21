Department of Data Announcing the Department of Data hoodie winners! (Michelle Rohn for The Washington Post)

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Often the journey is more important than the destination. That’s certainly our philosophy in our weekly columns. Maybe you do not particularly care what time of year you are most likely to crash your car into a deer, a.k.a. America’s deadliest beast. But wasn’t it a wild ride, regardless, to dive headfirst down the data rabbit hole and pop out the other end having discovered the surprising convergence of daylight saving time and whitetail rutting season?

And so it goes with the winners of our first Anniversary Quiz.

Department of Data We here at the Department of Data are dedicated to exploring the weird and wondrous power of the data that defines our world. Read more. More than 1,300 of you submitted quiz results in hopes of winning an official Department of Data hoodie. At first, we wrote an elegant formula to rank every entry by quiz score, time of submission and complexity of vocabulary. But then we remembered that it’s all about the journey. We wanted smart and rigorous winners, yes, but we also wanted their entries to tell a story, spark joy or just make us laugh. By that measure, you sent us hundreds of worthy submissions. But the guys down in procurement refused our purchase order for another 379 sweatshirts. So we went with our gut to whittle the entries down to our 10 favorites. We announce the hoodie winners here, along with nearly a dozen honorable mentions, who will get consolation buttons and cards identifying them as Department of Data official agents, as well as first dibs on any surplus hoodies. If your name appears below, start watching your mailbox!

Advertisement

And the envelope, please …

Mark Smith in Michigan may have a doctorate in nuclear engineering, but his most impressive achievement was being the first person on Earth to submit his quiz results. His entry hit our inbox at 6:54 a.m. Friday, June 30 — 54 minutes after the quiz published and a mere six minutes before our weekly email alert went out to thousands of loyal readers — his likely competition. Bravo, Mark! Slightly less impressive was getting 15 right … on his second try.

Christine Musil in Phoenix keeps stubbornly playing Trivial Pursuit, though her husband routinely stumps her with Sports & Leisure questions. She took a break before making the requisite July Fourth potato salad to score an impressive 11 out of 15 on her first try — and prove to her family that she knows her stuff after all.

Ariel B. Alvarez in the Bronx always thought of herself as “not a math person.” But every time she reads our column, she wonders if she should go back to school to study statistics. And that’s exactly the sort of flattery that earns hoodies around here.

Madeline Paczkowski, a rising college freshman in Charlottesville who’s headed to her hometown flagship university, is poised to begin what she accurately predicts will be “a very hoodie-intensive part of my life.” And Madeline plans to major in biochemistry, which we reckon should be a cakewalk for anyone who got 13 out of 15 right on our quiz.

Advertisement

Jayme Finley got 14 out of 15 right because, she says, she loves reading graphics and statistics. She says she encouraged her son to major in economics, but his decision to get a PhD in big data analytics is also pretty cool! As a Central Floridian, she says she’ll need the hoodie anytime she travels to a place where temperatures dip below 70 degrees — which, we admit, can be perfect hoodie weather.

Jim Zien (pronounced Zion) in Thetford, Vt., won us over with an ode to a publication that is revered around here: The Statistical Abstracts of the United States, may they rest in peace. This authoritative and expansive fiesta of figures on the social, political and economic organization of the nation was published by the Census Bureau from 1878 to 2012, when Census left the task to the private sector and began referring data seekers like ourselves to the disparate agencies that contributed to the series. Jim claims his favorite sections measure ice cream production, malt liquor consumption and trout propagation. You had us at trout propagation, Jim!

Will Pfadenhauer in Hadley, Mass., studies invasive plants. He had students in his freshman big-data seminar read our columns before class — which is the kind of large-scale data evangelism (a.k.a. subscription salesmanship) that we’ll go out of our way to reward.

Minta Phillips in Julian, N.C., says she recently found her third-grade diary, in which she sobbed that “everyone on the playground called me ‘THE 4EYED BRAIN’ and I HATE it!’” Sixty years later, Minta says she has learned to embrace her inner nerd and loves the life choices that led her to successful careers in radiology and postmodern art.

John and Tiffany Lowe of Stafford, Va., took our quiz as a team, deliberating and debating each question before choosing an answer. “With our 31st anniversary coming next week, the DoD hoodie is maybe the best gift I could give to my wife,” John argued in his entry. We agree, John! Happy anniversary!

Anne Dodge in Chicago used to fear data but tells us she has “since come to embrace it as another language that helps me express myself.” She now makes spreadsheets to show her friends in the parent-teacher organization that their fundraising haul was actually pretty good given their local demographics. She also regards her county assessor as a “true data hero,” cementing her status as a kindred spirit.

Honorable mention

Robin Miner-Swartz in East Lansing, Mich., won “Jeopardy!” twice and claimed our quiz was harder than the questions she got on the venerable TV show. Which is kind of surprising, given that the late, great Alex Trebek didn’t publish all his answers in advance in a national newspaper column.

Ben Potok claims a hoodie would make his mom “extremely jealous.” To which we reply: Given that your mom is Nancy Potok, former chief statistician of the United States, we’re pretty sure the jealousy is all ours, Ben!

Advertisement

Faith H. from Annandale, Va., says the facts she picks up by reading the Department of Data are more likely to impress folks at her economist husband’s staff parties than anything she learns at her job at an elementary school. We’re not so sure about that, but maybe a button and ID card would offer a little extra cachet?

Carol Sanchez could have been an example in many of the stories in our quiz: Born in Chicago, she left the United States to live in South America at age 23; now lives along Lake Michigan, the only Great Lake entirely within the U.S. Midwest; and eats walleye as much as possible. Is it any surprise she got all 15 questions right?

Kirstin Krumsee Zeigler in Columbus, Ohio, loves data work so much that she’s gone pro — she now gets paid to collect data from 251 public library systems in her state. The precision in the number of library systems convinces us you’re a natural, Kirstin!

Jennifer Stecker points out that wearing a hoodie to promote data in her class of multilingual learners in Prince William County would fit “with Virginia Department of Education (an actual agency) Standards of learning objectives.” Will a button and ID card convince you that we’re an actual agency too, Jennifer?

Laurel Schwartz, a public school teacher in Plainville, Conn., can create a spreadsheet for any situation: “chores, medication schedules, number of times my husband actually says ‘no’ to our girls.” She even makes spreadsheets of hotel reviews and the monthly yield of her home solar electrical system. When we told her she snagged an honorable mention, she said it was going immediately into her spreadsheet of “Things That Bring Me Joy!” We feel seen, Laurel.

Advertisement

Jeremy B. read so much classic literature growing up in the mountains of Georgia (the state, not the country) that his middle-school vocabulary was permanently stuck in the 19th century. This became a problem when, on his first day at a rural, Christian school, he described his unusual class as “queer.” Now he’s applying to data-based graduate programs, and we assume he’ll include his perfect 15 quiz score on every application.

Pamela Taylor got only four questions right. But we’re pretty sure she tanked on purpose to set up her joke: “Anyone incapable of even guessing at least half deserves a hoodie, since I probably don’t know how to get out of the cold rain either.” Fair point, Pamela.

Stephanie Meister took the quiz on her daughter Chloe’s birthday, and assured us that she definitely did not misspell said daughter’s name as “Chole” on the birth certificate. We marked her as a finalist before we realized the daughter in question was none other than Washington Post design editor Chloe Meister, core member of the Department of Data launch team and the genius who commissioned the illustration for this column — not to mention its quiz-related update with tuxedo! Alas, Stephanie, into each family only one DoD hoodie may fall, and Chloe got it.

Amanda Lawing in Utah reads the column to keep up with her son, who’s entering his final year studying statistics and data analytics. But she says her favorite column was the one that crowned nearby Salt Lake City as the doughnut-variety capital of America. She mentions it every time they pass a Salt Lake City doughnut shop, which is often.

And so marks the end of Anniversary Madness. Next week, we return to the magical process of converting your curiosity into columns! What do you wonder about: The gender balance of the name Ariel over time? How U.S. nuclear testing hurt Midwest crops? Are immigrants less likely to go to prison than natives? Just ask!

If your question inspires a column, we’ll send an official Department of Data button and ID card. This week’s buttons (and hoodies!) go to so very, very many people, all the fine folks identified in bold type above, plus Laurie T. in Rhode Island and any finalists who wanted to remain anonymous. The mailroom may never forgive us.