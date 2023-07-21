Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s stock analysts to the rescue! Last week’s underwhelming package of UK capital market reforms was sweetened by an overhaul of equity research rules, with the aim of reversing the drift of listings away from London. Sadly, it’s a stretch to believe that increasing analyst coverage of UK stocks will achieve this alone: The withering of research is more likely a symptom than a cause of London’s relative decline.

But there’s no doubt equity research is a broken market, so it’s welcome that Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has asked the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to explore recommendations made by lawyer Rachel Kent following her review of the industry.

The current difficulties stem from Europe’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II in 2018. This banned research costs from being bundled within the overall charges for share trading. There were good reasons to undo that setup. Pre-MiFID, fund managers would often buy or sell stocks through the broker whose analysts generated the trading idea. That ran counter to the principle that trading should be done by whichever venue offered the lowest cost for the order.

Hence MiFID killed what could be called “thank you” trades to reward research. Additionally, it forced research to be priced for the first time. In this new world the cost of analyst reports would either be passed to the fund manager’s end-client or subsumed into the firm’s own overhead. This would stop the production of duplicative, low-quality number crunching. Independent boutiques would, in theory, prosper as paying for research was normalized.

But MiFID solved one problem by creating another. Output has been consolidated among the big investment banks. It quickly emerged that the simplest mechanism to pay for research was for the big fund managers to swallow the cost rather than invoice their clients. These firms set low budgets — no surprise given they had been accustomed to receiving analyst reports for free.

As for the research providers, the dynamics helped the big banks — the likes of Citigroup Inc. or JPMorgan Chase & Co. Such firms don’t necessarily have to run research departments very, if at all, profitably. Research helps stimulate activity across the entirety of a big bank’s businesses — from trading to wealth management. Direct involvement by investment bankers may be banned, but that doesn’t preclude research functioning as marketing subsidized by the firm as a whole.

Fast forward to today and research on smaller and midsized European companies has suffered — these aren’t the main focus of the big players. The revenue of most stand-alone research boutiques fell after MiFID, and they now account for less than 10% of research output, according to the European Association of Independent Research Providers. Some agreed to be bought. Those that have retained their independence have done so in part through having an international client base in place before MiFID.

Kent’s main focus is on reinvigorating coverage of smaller companies. But the FCA should also give equal consideration to supporting the production of research from sources other than investment banks. True, much of the output from the banks is high quality, despite chatter that they’ve pushed the work down to less experienced analysts. And there are rules to police the risk that research is biased in favor of the bank’s current and potential corporate clients.

But regulation can’t prevent self-censorship. The fact that there are situations where dud stocks have received multiple “buy” recommendations before their price tumbled suggests there’s still a general problem with objectivity of investment bank research. (Think collapsed German payments company Wirecard AG.)

What can be done? The FCA has a remit to promote competition, but making an antitrust case against the banks in this context would be a struggle. It’s hard to argue their business model has been designed primarily to kill off tiny independent research houses rather than simply serve miserly asset managers.

Kent’s main proposal is to establish an independent platform that commissions research to fill gaps in the market. It could make a real difference. The practicalities of who pays — and who instructs whom — are the tricky details.

Another suggestion is to give fund managers more options on how research is paid for, including a return to “bundled” payments as before MiFID. The US has stuck with bundled charging and benefits from ample research coverage.

Of course, having gotten used to the unbundled world, the European investment industry may not care for alternatives. And a rollback risks reviving the problems MiFID was trying to solve. If UK and European research costs are now to be shunted to the end-investor, one improvement would be to require more transparency — with fund managers giving clients more details on what they’re spending on research and how much comes from big banks versus independent houses.

But this will be about making things better not perfect. The reality is that lifting both the coverage of smaller companies and the contribution from independent providers is going to mean accepting a new set of trade-offs.

