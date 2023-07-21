Russia’s announcement that it would renew its naval blockade on Ukrainian ports has revived concerns about wheat prices and the impact of Russia’s invasion on global hunger.
What Russia’s exit from grain deal means for wheat prices
But Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s announcement that it would not extend the agreement immediately sparked fears of a spike in food prices, with wheat futures showing the largest single-day rise since the beginning of the war in February 2022.
Unless Russia reverses course, the Kremlin’s decision will have significant effects on the cost of food and the ability of the world’s poor to access adequate nutrition, experts say.