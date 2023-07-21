Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the UK’s governing Conservative Party surprisingly held on to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parliamentary seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in a special election, one issue took the blame: the plan by London’s Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan, to expand punitive pollution charges on drivers to the capital’s outer boroughs. The expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone, or ULEZ, is due to take effect next month, but its successful weaponization by the Conservatives in Uxbridge highlights the challenge of fixing environmental problems during a cost-of-living crisis.

1. What is the ULEZ?

The ULEZ is an area of the capital that drivers of high-polluting vehicles have to pay a charge to drive in. The idea — designed to reduce air pollution as well as congestion — was initially proposed by Johnson himself in 2015 when he served as mayor. But it was implemented by Khan in 2019 in inner London and later expanded to border the capital’s North Circular and South Circular roads in 2021. It currently covers about a quarter of London’s urban area, from Tottenham in the north to Brixton in the south. Khan plans to expand it to the outer boroughs on Aug. 29.

2. How does it operate?

Users of vehicles that don’t meet specified standards on emissions of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter have to pay £12.50 ($16) per day to drive in the zone and face fines of up to £180 if they don’t. The system is policed by cameras around London that scan registration plates to check whether vehicles need to pay the charge. Most gasoline-powered cars manufactured since Jan. 2006 are compliant, as are most diesel cars made since Sept. 2016. The zone operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year, except Christmas.

3. Is it working?

Emissions of nitrogen oxides, or NOX, in the current area covered by ULEZ have been cut by 26% since 2019, according to a progress report published in February. It also found that nitrogen dioxide levels were 46% lower in central London than they would have been without the policy, while output of particulate matter known as PM2.5s dropped by 19%. “I’ve been measuring air pollution in London for thirty years and it is hard to think of another urban-scale policy that has been as effective as the central and inner London ULEZ,” Gary Fuller, an air pollution scientist at Imperial College London, said in an interview.

4. So why is it controversial?

The main controversy is around Khan’s plan to enlarge the area covered by ULEZ, extending it to the entirety of greater London on Aug. 29 this year. It means the zone will also cover London’s leafier boroughs and villages beyond the central urban sprawl, where more residents use cars, and public transport alternatives are scarcer. Khan’s critics say it’s wrong to impose extra charges on motorists during a cost-of-living crisis, while the London mayor says the move is needed to tackle toxic air.

5. Why has it become a political issue?

The ULEZ expansion became a flash point in the Uxbridge by-election, an area that is set to be covered by the new extended zone, with many voters using the occasion as a referendum on Khan’s plans. Sunak’s Conservatives seized on the issue, with the local Tory candidate presenting himself as the “Stop ULEZ” option, even though the matter is within the remit of London’s City Hall and not Westminster. Even the Labour candidate in the by-election said it wasn’t the right time to expand ULEZ, marking a split with Khan.

6. Will the ULEZ enlargement be scrapped?

Khan is already facing pressure from Labour MPs to row back the enlargement, worried it may cause further political damage to their party. But Labour Leader Keir Starmer said earlier this month that Khan has a legal obligation to take measures to tackle air pollution, telling LBC “I don’t think there’s an alternative.” While the Uxbridge result suggests the ULEZ expansion could damage Khan’s chance’s of reelection next May, by then the policy should have been in place for months and many Londoners who feared it might affect them will have realized their vehicles aren’t covered by the charge. Transport for London said nine out of 10 cars currently driving in outer London already meet the ULEZ emission standards. Moreover, Khan has put in place a £110 million program to help those who need to scrap old vehicles and replace them with newer ones.

