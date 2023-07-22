Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Known for his high-stakes political gambles, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called Sunday’s snap election to try to outmaneuver right-wing parties that trounced his Socialists in a regional ballot in May. Rather than the economy, food inflation or — with near record heat blanketing the country — climate change, the campaign has focused largely on the culture wars raging across the country. Sanchez, who’s trailing in polls, has sought to galvanize leftist voters against the threat of the far right rolling back hard-won rights, such as for abortion and euthanasia. At the same time, many voters are irate over his leftist coalition’s ill-designed sexual consent law, which unintentionally shortened the prison sentences of more than 1,000 convicted sex offenders.

1. What’s the political landscape?

The decades-old dominance of the Socialists and the center-right People’s Party over national politics was challenged by a European-style liberal party, Ciudadanos, and an anti-austerity movement, Unidas Podemos, in the aftermath of the financial crises a decade ago. Both upstarts have practically been erased from the political map after the May elections, but the Socialists and the PP are still far from ushering back the two-party system. Another new party, the far-right Vox, which was catapulted to national politics after the Catalan territorial crisis, is likely to be the kingmaker. While polls show the PP’s candidate, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leading the race, he would likely need to include Vox in a coalition government to be able to rule. That would give the hard right a seat in power at the national level for the first time since since Gen. Francisco Franco’s 36-year dictatorship ended in 1975.

2. What’s driving the change?

Spain’s rapid transformation after Franco’s death from a conservative, predominantly Roman Catholic society to one of Europe’s most progressive democracies has raised social tensions. The emergence of the far-left Podemos party — and its entry into the national government in 2020 — further stoked culture wars in a country still marked by Franco’s dictatorship. The unilateral declaration of independence in Catalonia in 2017 added another layer of complexity to the mix. The violent protests that followed benefited nationalist movements like Vox, as did Sanchez’s decision to remove Franco’s body from a place of honor. Vox, which also defends bullfighting and has proposed building a wall to keep out immigrants, is currently the country’s third political force.

3. How has it played out in government?

Sanchez signed the deal with Podemos in a move to end months of political gridlock following the fourth election in four years. The country’s first coalition government since the 1936-39 Civil War pushed groundbreaking legislation in areas such as transgender rights and animal welfare that has angered more moderate voters. The first made it easier for anyone over the age of 16 to change gender in official documents; the other calls for compulsory training for dog owners. Most damaging to his government was the approval of the “only yes is yes” law, authored by Podemos, which aimed to make consent an important factor in defining a sex crime. But the legislation also had the unexpected result of reducing the sentences of hundreds of sex offenders and, in some cases, leading to their early release from jail. With tensions in the coalition near the breaking point, Sanchez eventually apologized to victims and pushed through amendments in April with support from the PP.

4. And in the campaign?

Sanchez has sought to stoke fears about a PP-Vox government rolling back rights. Feijoo has pledged to abolish the transgender rights law and shutter the equality ministry if he wins the premiership. The region of Castilla y Leon, where Vox is a junior partner in a PP-led government, caused an uproar this year after introducing new rules aimed at discouraging women from seeking abortions. Others have banned rainbow flags or canceled a screening of Walt Disney Co.’s animated film “Lightyear” for featuring a same-sex kiss. Meanwhile, national identity has played against Sanchez in this campaign. The opposition has accused him of relying on the votes of a Catalan party that was behind the failed secession attempt, as well a separatist group that was the political arm of the Basque terrorist organization. Many voters have cited Sanchez’s dealings with separatists as one of the reasons why they changed their vote in favor of the right.

5. Why does it matter?

Folding Vox into the government could push the PP to take a harder line on hot-button issues like LGBTQ rights, gender violence and the environment in Spain. It could also give momentum to the rise of far-right and populist parties elsewhere in Europe, including in Italy, Finland and Sweden, ahead of elections next year for the European Parliament. The anti-establishment rhetoric of some of these groups could undermine the cohesion of European Union and derail agreements to cut green house emissions and shift to the use of cleaner energy.

