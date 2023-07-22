Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Soccer legend Lionel Messi made history last night when he stepped on the pitch for the first time as a member of Inter Miami, marking the start of a new and intriguing chapter in the Argentine’s 20-year career. His move from Europe, the epicenter of club soccer, to south Florida, a relative backwater for the most popular and watched sport in the world, has been heralded as a major coup for the US. No doubt that’s true, but Latin America may be a big winner as well.

Expectations couldn’t be higher for the Major League Soccer, or MLS as the US men’s professional league is known. The arrival of one of, if not the best soccer player in history has already paid dividends for the sport in the US. Jorge Mas, the billionaire owner of Inter Miami, told Bloomberg News that Messi’s move to the US is poised to generate millions of new subscribers for Apple TV+ streaming service. Such expectations are why the Argentine was able to negotiate revenue sharing agreements and a future equity stake in the team. In the six weeks since Messi’s signing was announced, Inter Miami has seen its Instagram followers soar to more than 10 million, exceeding that of the National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls.

But Messi playing in the US is also an opportunity for Latin America, a region that has historically produced some of the sport’s top talents and has some of the most passionate fans in the world but has struggled to build global franchises amid mismanagement and financial and infrastructure shortfalls. Given the increasing partnership between MLS and Mexico’s professional league, as well as the many tournaments within Concacaf, soccer’s governing body for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, it’s reasonable to think Messi and Inter Miami will be playing matches throughout the region at various times during his contract, something unimaginable even just a few months ago when he was under contract with France’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Besides league play, there is also a heavy tournament calendar ahead. In January, Concacaf and its South American counterpart, Conmebol, agreed to co-host Copa America, the world’s oldest national team tournament, in the US next year with 16 nations from both federations. On top of generating extra revenue for playing more teams in larger stadiums in a rich nation, the tournament will work as preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. As I have argued before, all these tournaments in North America and Messi’s interest in defending Argentina’s recent international trophies can partially explain why the 36-year-old picked Miami to continue his career, even if it’s not clear he will be in the right physical condition to participate in the next World Cup.

The jackpot for South American football would be to have Inter Miami play in one of its popular tournaments. While Mexican teams have for many years participated in the Libertadores Cup, the most important club tournament in the region, that partnership ended in 2017. But with Messi’s signing, there’s speculation, perhaps not unfounded, that Concacaf teams will return to the Libertadores. Why? With Messi now living in the roughly the same time zone for all the Americas, anyone can see the potential to use his star power creatively to amplify the game in Latin America even if the MLS could be seen as a growing rival to the local leagues. I am sure Apple TV+ and the networks with rights to the other competitions, including ESPN and Paramount+, are working hard to make this happen.(1)

It’s also notable that Conmebol has been trying to increase its global profile, improving the quality of its competitions and expanding beyond its borders, trying to get players, fans, broadcasters and the media to move beyond the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal that greatly damaged its reputation. An agreement with Europe’s UEFA will provide new events between the two most successful regions for international football, starting with the Finalissima played in London last year. And the Libertadores Cup this year is offering more than $207 million in prizes, an increase of 21% over 2022, thanks to the sale of more lucrative broadcast rights. Sure, the amount is small compared with the more than $2 billion distributed by the European Champions League, but it’s significant for clubs that generally have constrained resources.

The world is taking notice. Investor Jordan Gardner, former chairman of Danish club Helsingør, says the region has the passion and the player talent to expand the business of football as national economies continue to grow. “Football in Latin America has potential, it’s underdeveloped and underinvested,” he says. “There is an opportunity to sustained private investment and improving infrastructure.”

It’s happening already. Witness the recent deal by Brazilian clubs to sell part of their commercial rights to investors for $500 million. Media rights and league ownership in Peru, Chile and Argentina have also been eyed by investors.

But this may be the biggest question: Will Messi’s arrival in Miami and the promise of new money stop the exodus of young Latin American players to Europe and even the US? That’s unlikely for now. European football is still by far the most prestigious, exciting and profitable in the world. It will continue to make business sense for local talent to gravitate there. But as Gardner also says, increased ties between Europe and South America can benefit both parties. For instance, seeing Latin American stars returning earlier to the region while they still have a few years of elite performance left.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s clear that MLS stands to make big improvements in quality and business performance with Messi on board. But Latin America can also benefit if the sport’s officials and promoters play it right.

(1) Of course, for any of this to happen Inter Miami would need to step up its game and qualify for the different tournaments in the region. It’s currently last among 15 teams in the MLS’s Eastern Conference.

Juan Pablo Spinetto is a Bloomberg News managing editor for economics and government in Latin America.

