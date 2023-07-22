Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three strikes and you’re out. The rules for baseball can also apply to politics. Britain’s Tory government avoided losing an unprecedented three by-elections on a single day on Thursday by a whisker, all in Conservative-held seats. For a government that must call a general election within 18 months, a wipeout would have spelled doom.

After a recount, the Conservatives held on in Boris Jonson’s vacated London seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip. An unpopular green tax on cars known as the Ultra-Low Emission Zone, extended without consultation to outer London by Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan, is widely blamed for depriving opposition leader Keir Starmer of a second thumping victory.

The Tories had little else to cheer, although they can console themselves with the thought that the voters invariably take revenge on parties whose members of Parliament jump ship. And all three Conservative incumbents had left under a cloud.

The ruling party suffered two massive defeats elsewhere. In the North Yorkshire constituency of Selby and Ainsty, Labour enjoyed a 23.7 percentage-point swing — almost double the 12% it needs nationwide to win a majority at the next election. If that result — the second-biggest swing ever to Labour from the Tories — was repeated in a general election, the Tories would be reduced to a rump of 30 MPs and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would lose his seat.

Worse, the Tories face an electoral threat from tactical voting. Labour voters in the West Country constituency of Somerton and Frome abandoned their party to back the centrist Liberal Democrat candidate. In the North, Lib-Dem supporters appear to have reciprocated by voting Labour.

These results pose hard questions. The first and most pressing is whether Sunak is a real politician. Does he have the guile and inspiration to turn his government’s fortunes around, or is he just a hard-working technocrat condemned to an honorable defeat when the electorate gets its say on who should run the country?

The Uxbridge result, for instance, should have Labour running scared in its London fiefdom. Yet ever since Boris Johnson departed the mayor’s office for Westminster glory, the Conservatives have written off the capital. An eminently beatable Labour mayor, responsible for an unpopular tax, is running for an unprecedented third term next May, but already the Tories show signs of bungling the contest. The party organisation made sure that some of its best candidates never made the final cut.

The prime minister has also lost his sheen since he entered No 10 nine months ago. Sunak’s net favorability rating has fallen to its lowest level to date: minus 40, down from minus 34 in late June. Almost two-thirds of Britons (65%) have an unfavorable view of him, compared to 25% who have a favorable one.

Earlier this year, he made five mundane pledges, one of which was to halve the stubbornly high inflation rate — an objective largely out of his control. He is failing to make much progress on the other four promises. A modest man of considerable personal accomplishment, Sunak is hardly responsible for the mess he inherited from his predecessors, but he has yet to set out a compelling vision for the country. Why should the voters give him five years in office?

Many in his party have given up the struggle after 13 years in power. So far, 43 Tory MPs have decided not to stand again at the next election. Two of those are yet to reach their 30th birthdays. This is an accurate barometer of future failure. Before Labour lost the 2010 plebiscite, a hundred Labour MPs had bailed out, with a scandal surrounding expenses boosting that number. Some 46% of Tory voters expect their party to lose the next election

Many natural Tories, self-employed running small businesses, fear that they will go under next year. Mortgage holders, once the backbone of the party, are seeing their repayment costs increase by as much as £10,000 ($13,000) a year as home loans come up for revaluation. According to Ipsos, another polling company, 58% of voters expect the economy to get worse over the next 12 months. This is a formula for defeat.

Conversely, Labour’s 18-point lead in the opinion polls points to victory. The by-election results will be seen as a vindication of Starmer’s strategy of moving his party to the political center after a disastrous flirtation with real socialism. Labour’s leader has smashed the electorally toxic left-wing of his party and expelled prominent dissidents, even removing the party whip from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Veteran Labour supporters whose only sin was to have advocated tactical voting have also been booted out.

In the meantime, Starmer is refusing to reverse every Tory cut to the state welfare bill. For example, he says he won’t abolish the Conservatives’ two-child limit on benefits which, although hugely unpopular in the Labour party, is supported by a majority of voters. Labour has a small lead on the key metric of being seen as the party best able to steer the economy: that’s as precious and fragile to Starmer as a Ming vase.

But the question posed for Starmer after the Uxbridge result is whether his party’s main policy platform, its commitment to the green transition, could become a liability in office. Ulez is just the beginning. Other green pledges, shared with the Tories, to force petrol cars off the roads and to install heat pumps in every home, are no longer just aspirations. Soon they will threaten to actually bite the kind of swing voter who turned out for the Tories in Uxbridge.

Across continental Europe, first in France and more recently in the Netherlands, there has been a voter backlash against ambitious green targets. Starmer, ruthless politician that he is, will heed the warning implicit in those election results.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

