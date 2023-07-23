Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wesleyan University announced this week an end to its legacy preference in admissions, and given the multiple lawsuits and general furor over the widespread practice, it won’t be the last. (It’s also not the first.) That’s a shame. I support a limited priority for alumni kids; but then I also support affirmative action. With both seemingly on the way out, now’s a good moment to ask ourselves whether we’re fighting yesterday’s war.

On the surface, it’s obvious why the fights are so intense. The selective schools, in the words of the journalist Daniel Golden, “serve as the gateway to affluence and influence in America.” Get into a top college — what one critic has called the “bulwarks of American status-lust” — and career success is all but assured.

And yet our current sense of why selective colleges matter turns the history inside out. Legacy admission programs — basically, allowing rich alumni to bid for a handful of seats for their kids — are all that remain of the role played by the big-name schools roughly from the Civil War to the New Deal, an era when they consciously saw themselves as preservers of status.

“College students are a picked company,” wrote the Yale Review in 1887, “coming from the best families.” It’s often said that the Ivies saw their purpose back then as the preservation of the social elite. A more charitable interpretation is that as schools competed for prestige, victory went to the institutions most popular among those fated by inheritance to rule.

Back then, even at Harvard, Yale and Princeton, more than 90% of applicants were admitted. But only the “right” people dared apply. Spots at the most prestigious colleges and universities were largely reserved for the sons of the ruling class.

But the education the top schools offered turned out to be a thing of value. Outsiders who found their way into the great classrooms began to rise.

Reformers were delighted. Writing in the 1970s, the sociologist Daniel Bell lauded this development because it was leading toward true meritocracy, where leaders earned rather than inherited their places. And there was more. By dint of having been trained at the finest colleges these outsiders would not join the ruling class; they would, bit by bit, displace it: “Thus the university, which once merely reflected the status system of the society, has now become the arbiter of class position. As the gatekeeper, it has gained a quasi-monopoly in determining the future stratification of the society.”

In Bell’s vision, the ambitious were offered no surer path to the top than admission to a highly ranked college or university. The children of wealth and privilege had trouble competing with the smart, ambitious up-and-comers. What yesterday had been the province of the idle rich had become democratized.

Arguments like this are one reason I support affirmative action in admission, which Bell largely opposed. Research has long shown that the premium earned by disadvantaged students who graduate from top universities far exceeds the premium for the rich. And because college is costly, I also support reserving a bit of space in the entering class for legacies. Supporters say the legacy preference produces donations from the rich relatives of the favored students; the research says they are right.

But even if one considers the legacy preference an offensive practice that ought to be discarded, it’s worth bearing in mind Bell’s point. We’re not really fighting over whether it’s “fair” or “discriminatory” for selective schools to raise money by selling off seats in the entering class. We’re fighting over places in Bell’s “future stratification of society.” Our battles are vehement because we’re choosing the leaders of the future.

At least we think we are.

Before long, these arguments over who should get those scarce places will likely lose their sharp resonance. A chorus of gloomy voices predicts an end to the singular role of the top colleges and universities as gatekeepers into the higher echelons of society.

One cause is demographics. College students are mostly young, but the US population is aging. At the less selective colleges, enrollment has dropped precipitously. Most observers predict that more selective schools will be full for some time to come, but it’s also possible that we’ve already passed the tipping point.

A second cause is that the pie over which we’re fighting might be growing stale. Nowadays students seem interested more in gaining the tools of affluence than reflecting in a critical way on how they will one day apply their influence. Maybe higher education wasn’t so great back when it was largely about inculcating virtue. But should the college years really be about job training? My dear friend and colleague Tony Kronman worries that even the finest universities have yielded to the “vocational ideal” — “the belief that the principal arena of human fulfillment is that of work” — and, in the process, dismissed the traditional idea of the classroom as the place where we build character, increase curiosity, and inculcate a respect for knowledge for its own sake.

If Kronman is right — if the “vocational ideal” he fears has indeed become the guiding star of higher education — then it’s hard to see many colleges surviving. The rapid multiplication of technologies of learning will eventually (or perhaps soon!) render physical campus and classroom alike redundant. Even networking, that most fabled of reasons to attend a top school, might be on the way out. If all that matters to the student is the job, and all that matters to the employer is what you know, it will make little difference wherefrom you know it.

None of this means that our current controversies over who should be admitted to the most selective schools and how are irrelevant. But one does have the sense that we’re spending a lot of energy fighting the last battle rather than preparing ourselves for the greater crisis to come.

