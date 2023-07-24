UBS fined nearly $400 million related to Credit Suisse's relationship with failed fund Archegos

NEW YORK — Swiss banking giant UBS will pay nearly $400 million in fines to U.S., Swiss and U.K. banking authorities for the management failures of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June, related to how Credit Suisse handled its relationship with collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.
Credit Suisse management was found to give Archegos special treatment through its prime brokerage division, which caused the bank to take on undue risk when Archegos purchased a highly concentrated position in ViacomCBS. The firm’s manager, Bill Hwang, is scheduled to face fraud charges for the collapse of Archegos in October.
Credit Suisse failed to “adequately manage the risk posed by Archegos despite repeated warnings,” the Federal Reserve said in a statement on Monday. The announcement was made by the Fed alongside the Bank of England and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.