Agilysys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.
Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $230 million to $235 million.
Agilysys shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $67.82, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.
