Agilysys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $56.1 million in the period.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

Agilysys shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $67.82, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.