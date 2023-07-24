Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PASADENA, Calif. — PASADENA, Calif. — Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The real estate investment trust, based in Pasadena, California, said it had funds from operations of $382.4 million, or $2.24 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.20 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $87.3 million, or 51 cents per share.

The life science real estate company posted revenue of $713.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.2 million.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.93 to $8.99 per share.

The company’s shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $123.11, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

