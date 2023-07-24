Bank of Marin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. — NOVATO, Calif. — Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $4.6 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $37.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.9 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.1 million.
Bank of Marin shares have declined 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 39% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMRC