Cadence: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. — TUPELO, Miss. — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $114 million.
The bank posted revenue of $705.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $465.8 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $476 million.
Cadence shares have fallen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.15, a fall of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.
