Cadence: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. — TUPELO, Miss. — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $114 million. The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $705.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $465.8 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $476 million.

Cadence shares have fallen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.15, a fall of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CADE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CADE

