Cathay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $93.2 million. The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $1.28 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $323.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $204.6 million, also beating Street forecasts.

Cathay shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.28, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

