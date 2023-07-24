Crown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $157 million.
The packaging company posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.80.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.30 per share.
Crown shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $90.52, a fall of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.
