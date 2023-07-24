Crown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $157 million. On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.80.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.30 per share.

Crown shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $90.52, a fall of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCK

Gift this article Gift Article