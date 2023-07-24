F5: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $89 million. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $702.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.15 to $3.27. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.61.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $690.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV

Gift this article Gift Article