Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $359.3 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Bosques De Las Lomas, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $4.76.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $269.11, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.