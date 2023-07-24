Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico — BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Mexico — Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $142.7 million.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $269.11, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.
