HBT Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $18.5 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $66.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.6 million.
