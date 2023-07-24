HBT Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank, based in Bloomington, Illinois, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $66.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.6 million.