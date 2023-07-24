The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
HBT Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 24, 2023 at 7:15 a.m. EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The bank, based in Bloomington, Illinois, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $66.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBT

