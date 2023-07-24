HealthStream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $4.1 million. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $69.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69 million.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $277.5 million to $283 million.

