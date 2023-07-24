Hexcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $42.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $454.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.6 million.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion.

