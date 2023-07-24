Hexcel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $42.5 million.
The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $454.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.6 million.
Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion.
