Hope Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $284.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $147.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.8 million.