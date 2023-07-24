Hope Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $38 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $284.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $147.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.8 million.
