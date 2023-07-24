The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Independent Bank Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 24, 2023 at 5:10 p.m. EDT

MCKINNEY, Texas — MCKINNEY, Texas — Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $33.1 million.

The bank, based in McKinney, Texas, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $229.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $127.7 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBTX

