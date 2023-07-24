Independent Bank Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas — MCKINNEY, Texas — Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $33.1 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $229.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $127.7 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.3 million.
