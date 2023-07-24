Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $178.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.1 million.

Nextgen Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $714 million to $722 million.

