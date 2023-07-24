NXP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $698 million.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.39 to $3.82.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
_____
