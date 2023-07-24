NXP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $698 million. On a per-share basis, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $2.67. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $3.43 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.39 to $3.82.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

