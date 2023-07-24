Packaging Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $202.7 million.
The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Packaging Corp. expects its per-share earnings to be $1.88.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKG