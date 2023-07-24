Range Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas — FORT WORTH, Texas — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.2 million.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $637 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $586.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $584.4 million.
