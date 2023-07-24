The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

RLI Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
July 24, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. EDT

PEORIA, Ill. — PEORIA, Ill. — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $77.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.16 per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $381.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $351.1 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLI

Loading...