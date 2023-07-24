RLI Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. — PEORIA, Ill. — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $77.7 million.
The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $381.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $351.1 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.4 million.
