Sierra Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.9 million.
The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.5 million.
Sierra Bancorp shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.
