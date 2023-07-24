Sierra Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — PORTERVILLE, Calif. — Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.9 million. The Porterville, California-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.5 million.

Sierra Bancorp shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSRR

Gift this article Gift Article