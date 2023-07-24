The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Simpson Manufacturing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 24, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif. — PLEASANTON, Calif. — Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) on Monday reported profit of $107.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of $2.50.

The building materials company posted revenue of $597.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSD

