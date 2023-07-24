SmarFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $8.8 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.7 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.3 million.
