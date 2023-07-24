Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported earnings of $15.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.43 per share.