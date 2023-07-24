Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported earnings of $15.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $63.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $39.2 million, or $3.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $152.9 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBC